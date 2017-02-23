Washington Post Unveils New Slogan: ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The left-leaning Washington Post has introduced a new slogan in the age of President Donald Trump: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

The slogan, which was coined by the newspaper’s former editor Bob Woodward, is now center stage on the site’s homepage.

In an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, the paper’s spokesperson, Kris Coratti, said that the slogan was a “good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year.”

Coratti added that although it is currently only present on The Washington Post‘s website, it will soon be spreading to other platforms across the publication.

“We started with our newest readers on Snapchat, and plan to roll it out on our other platforms in the coming weeks,” Coratti continued.

However, the slogan has also been met with derision by other members of the press.

excited to announce our new HuffPost slogan: The Night is Dark and Full of Terrors — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 22, 2017

I thought people were joking about this new WP motto: "democracy dies in darkness." They were not. I shouldn't be laughing so hard. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 22, 2017

The newspaper, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, was vehemently opposed to Donald Trump’s candidacy in the 2016 presidential election. As part of the effort to prevent Trump from winning, Bezos reportedly hired a team of 20 investigative journalists to dig into “every phase” of Donald Trump’s personal life and professional career.

On Wednesday, the New York Times also unveiled a new marketing campaign entitled “The Truth,” to fight Donald Trump, suggesting that the paper will only publish truthful journalism whilst Trump and the new administration continue to propagate lies.

