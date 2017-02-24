SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former UN ambassador John Bolton discussed the Trump administration’s top foreign policy objectives with SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday’s Breitbart News Daily, emphasizing that radical Islam and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction through unstable regimes like North Korea need to be the priorities for the Trump administration.

“If anyone had any doubt about how crazy the regime is in North Korea,” said Bolton, “we’ve seen the assassination of the president’s half-brother in Malaysia, police reporting this morning that he was apparently killed with VX nerve agent – cousin to Sarin gas, it’s a chemical weapon.”

Continued Bolton, “This is an indication of the irrationality and therefore the danger of the North Korean regime. The longer-term threats are how to deal with china and how to deal with Russia.”

Bolton spoke extensively about the complicated relationship between China and North Korea and how best to manage that aspect of America’s foreign policy in the Trump era.

