Charlie Kirk: Senators Murkowski, Collins Must Go for Opposing DeVos Nomination

In a panel discussing the follies of government at CPAC, Charlie Kirk advocated ousting Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) for voting against Betsy DeVos’ nomination.

Charlie Kirk moderated the panel that featured Tim Carney of the Washington Examiner, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Jonathan Riches of the Goldwater Institute, and Jonathan Small of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, said, “Look at these problems with education, it’s a tragedy that these two senators, Murkowski and Collins voted no on Betsy DeVos, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to break the first tie ever for a cabinet secretary nomination in the Senate. They have to go.”

The panel discussed many problems of government but quickly centered on the issues surrounding public education.

Jonathan Riches started the discussion addressing the failures of public education. He said, “Chicago is a great example of government failure. We have rubber rooms for teachers with disciplinary problems that just cannot be fired. They receive full pay and full pensions.”

Riches outlined reforms for education. He explained, “Do you think that your parents or the government officials have your children’s best interests at heart? We have a chance to enact real educational opportunities. Educational savings accounts and school vouchers offer parents to have a real choice regarding their kids’ education.”

Jonathan Small of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs said that the real reason Democrats oppose Betsy DeVos’ nomination is that Devos, as education secretary, could rid the Democrats of their chance to indoctrinate America’s youth. He said, “They oppose Betsy DeVos because they are frightened about kids getting out of the indoctrinating children in the school room. Once they lose the ability to control kid’s thoughts, they lose the ability control culture.”

Congressman Loudermilk said that removing regulations in any industry is “all about draining the swamp.” He continued, “This is the most incredible opportunity for every American to benefit from lower taxes, and for Americans to benefit from an improved school system.”

Charlie Kirk concluded the panel saying, “Now that we control the House and the Senate, we have to hold both Republicans and Democrats accountable.”