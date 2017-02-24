SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump returned to CPAC on Friday, receiving a rock star welcome from the packed ballroom.

He kicked off the speech defending his statement on Twitter that the media was the “enemy of the people,” vowing to fight their “fake news” stories.

“A few days ago I called the fake news ‘the enemy of the people,’ and they are. They are the enemy of the people,” he said, criticizing their “dishonest coverage” of his administration.

Trump admitted that the media was very upset by his repeated criticisms, but that he would continue to do so, citing the First Amendment.

“They get upset, they say we can’t criticize their dishonest coverage because of the first amendment. They always bring up the First Amendment,” he said. “I love the First Amendment. Nobody loves it better than me.”

Trump traveled to the conference center in Maryland aboard Marine One, returning to the CPAC conference where he made his first big politically themed speeches. Supporters lined up hours early to get in the conference hall, but had to go through tight security to enter the building.

During his speech, the president vowed to keep his campaign promises, specifically a repeal and replace of Obamacare, building the Keystone and Dakota pipelines, building a wall on the southern border, restoring military funding.

“We have to, to turn things around. The era of empty talk is over,” he said. “It’s over. Now is the time for action.”

Trump also promised to restore the greatness of the American economy and bring back manufacturing jobs to the country.

“The GOP, from now on, will be the party of the American worker,” he said.

Trump also sounded an anti-globalist message promising to focus his administration on the United States first.

“There is no such thing as a global flag, a global anthem, or a global flag,” he said. “I’m not representing the globe. I’m representing your country.”

Although he was interrupted by a few protestors, his supporters cheered wildly and shouted USA! during his speech.

Trump pointed to a bright future under his leadership, thanking his supporters for their efforts during the campaign.

“The future belongs to all of us,” he said.