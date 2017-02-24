Ivanka Trump Pushes White House Agenda to Human Trafficking

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is pushing her father and the new White House administration to take legislative action on the issue of human trafficking, according to Axios.

On Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump held a listening session on the issue, to greater understand the problem of women and girls who are trafficked into America, and then sexually exploited for profit.

However, the issue was fast-tracked onto the agenda by Ivanka Trump, alongside Dina Powell, the White House senior counselor for economic initiatives. According to a source close to Axios, “Ivanka recommended the meeting to the president and he immediately agreed, given what a horrible issue it is in the U.S. and internationally.”

The meeting, which took place at 14:30 in the Roosevelt room, was attended by both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as longtime advocates on the issue, such as Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Bob Corker (R-TN.)

The issue of human trafficking is a priority of Ivanka Trump, who has pledged to advise her father on women’s issues. One of the charities attending the meeting, Tech Innovation to Fight Child Sexual Exploitation, was co-founded by her husband Jared Kushner.

Last week, Ivanka tweeted a photo with her father and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, claiming that they had a “great discussion about women having a seat at the table.”

