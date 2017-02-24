Wire: U.S. Agency Seeks Ideas for Trump’s Proposed Border Wall

From Reuters:

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said on Friday it will accept proposals next month for the design of a wall to be built near the U.S.-Mexican frontier, a first step in picking vendors for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

In a document on the federal government’s website for business opportunities, the CPB said it would release a request on or about March 6 asking companies for prototype ideas for a wall to be built near the U.S.-Mexican border.

After reviewing the ideas submitted by vendors, the agency will evaluate and select the best designs by March 20, then issue a request for proposals by March 24 in which vendors would be asked to price out the cost of building the proposed wall.

The document says multiple awards for the barrier are expected by mid-April as part of the process, an aggressive schedule for a government construction project.