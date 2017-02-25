David Bossie at CPAC: ‘Elections Have Consequences’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign manager David Bossie spoke at CPAC on Saturday, recalling the historic election and discussing the future of the administration.

Bossie said that Trump was promoting an “unbelievably conservative” agenda that was also focused on helping the “forgotten man” and the American worker.

“President Trump is with us, and that is the most important thing,” he said.

Bossie reminded conservatives that the left was angry and outraged by Trump’s agenda, but that agenda would succeed. He also recalled Obama’s quote when he first won the presidency.

“Elections have consequences, and you’re going to see those consequences through conservative policy from this president, every day for the next four years.”

Bossie, the leader of Citizens United, has spoken at CPAC for many years, particularly against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“It’s much better to talk about President Trump’s conservative agenda than my usual — every year talking about Hillary Clinton,” he joked. “So I’m really happy about that.”