Report: Arkansas State Sen Proposes Bill to Remove Clinton Name from Airport

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An Arkansas state senator has proposed a bill that would strike the Clinton name from Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

Sen. Jason Rapert’s (R-Conway) bill doesn’t mention Bill or Hillary Clinton directly, but it would prohibit any publicly-funded airport or building from taking the name of anyone living or a person who has served in elected office in the past 10 years before the structure was completed, Reuters reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“You have a president who was impeached for having an affair with an intern in the Oval Office and then disbarred,” Rapert said.

Rapert told KARZ that the Clintons should be “disqualified” because they were living and held public office when the airport was renamed.

Former President Bill Clinton was impeached for lying about an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1998, but was later acquitted in a Senate trial.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola disagreed with the bill, saying the name does not negatively affect the state or city.

“I happen to think that the naming of the airport as it is doesn’t have any negative impact on our state or on our city. As a matter of fact I think it is the opposite,” Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola told UPI.