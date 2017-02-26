Rep. Trent Franks: Smears Against Gorka Are ‘Repugnant’

Franks’ statement in full reads:

“I have followed the recent press and social media attacks against Dr. Sebastian Gorka and am compelled to respond with disgust at the attempt to libel this American patriot. Most disturbing of all is the attempt to portray Dr. Gorka in any way as anti-Semitic.

“Having called upon his expertise on Counterterrorism repeatedly in Congress and used his analysis to inform our work, I can attest that Dr. Gorka is the staunchest friend of Israel and the Jewish people.

“He truly understands the existential threat that Global Jihadism poses to both America and Israel and has repeatedly stated that groups like Al Qaeda and ISIS share a totalitarian bond with the Fascists and Nazis who threatened us in the 20th century. To associate him an any way with such ideologies is repugnant and a prime example of what has been termed “Fake News.”

“Sebastian Gorka’s service to the nation, his reputation, and his national security credentials are all unimpeachable and I am thrilled he is now serving in the White House as Deputy Assistant to President Donald J. Trump.”