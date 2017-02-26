SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rogue bureaucrats at the Department of Homeland Security have leaked an “incomplete” report critical of President Trump’s executive order that temporarily blocked the issuance of visas to seven Middle Eastern countries that previous administrations had declared “sponsors of state terrorism” or countries of concern.

Based on that leaked document, the Associated Press published a story on Friday with the headline “AP Exclusive: DHS report disputes threat from banned nations.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Analysts at the Homeland Security Department’s intelligence arm found insufficient evidence that citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries included in President Donald Trump’s travel ban pose a terror threat to the United States. A draft document obtained by The Associated Press concludes that citizenship is an “unlikely indicator” of terrorism threats to the United States and that few people from the countries Trump listed in his travel ban have carried out attacks or been involved in terrorism-related activities in the U.S. since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Click here to see the leaked document.

“Homeland Security spokeswoman Gillian Christensen on Friday did not dispute the report’s authenticity, but said it was not a final comprehensive review of the government’s intelligence, the AP reported:

“While DHS was asked to draft a comprehensive report on this issue, the document you’re referencing was commentary from a single intelligence source versus an official, robust document with thorough interagency sourcing,” Christensen said. “The … report does not include data from other intelligence community sources. It is incomplete.”

“The three-page report challenges Trump’s core claims,” the AP reported:

It said that of 82 people the government determined were inspired by a foreign terrorist group to carry out or try to carry out an attack in the United States, just over half were U.S. citizens born in the United States. The others were from 26 countries, led by Pakistan, Somalia, Bangladesh, Cuba, Ethiopia, Iraq and Uzbekistan. Of these, only Somalia and Iraq were among the seven nations included in the ban. Of the other five nations, one person each from Iran, Sudan and Yemen was also involved in those terrorism cases, but none from Syria. It did not say if any were Libyan.

Last week, Breitbart News reported that David Grannis, Principal Deputy Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, is a holdover Obama bureaucrat who President Trump could remove from his position immediately:

A lifelong Democrat, “[p]rior to joining DHS, Mr. Grannis served as the Staff Director of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) from 2009 through 2014 and as the Minority Staff Director for 2015. During this time, he served as the principal intelligence advisor to SSCI Chairman Dianne Feinstein and SSCI Members and led the Committee’s efforts to produce and enact annual Intelligence Authorization Act from 2010 through 2016 and the Cybersecurity Act of 2015, according to the DHS website.

He has spent his career working for partisan Democratic members of Congress:

He previously served as a staff designee to Senator Feinstein on the SSCI from 2005 until 2009 with a varied portfolio of committee responsibilities. Mr. Grannis worked on the House Select Committee on Homeland Security with responsibilities for intelligence, aviation security, and science and technology from 2003 to 2005 and was Senior Policy Advisor to Representative Jane Harman on matters of national security from 2001 to 2003.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security would neither confirm nor deny that Grannis was the author of, or had reviewed, the leaked draft document, though it did appear to be authored by someone associated with his area of responsibility within DHS.

“The report was incomplete and had not been subject to the extensive interagency review process required of finished intelligence products,” spokesperson Gillian Christensen tells Breitbart News, adding:

Further, the report does not include data from other intelligence community sources. It is clear on its face that it is an incomplete product. Allegations by opponents of the president’s policies that senior DHS intelligence officials would politicize intelligence is unfortunate and untrue. The dispute with this product was over sources and quality, not politics.

The leaked document appears to be a clearly partisan attack on President Trump’s agenda by an analyst working within the Department of Homeland Security.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Christensen did not answer questions from Breitbart News about whether Grannis had authored or reviewed the leaked incomplete report.

Christensen also did not answer a question from Breitbart News if the Department of Homeland Security had discovered the identity of the bureaucrat who leaked the incomplete report to the Associated Press.

The leaked report contains several significant flaws. It says, for instance, that citizenship/nationality is not a good indicator of terrorism, but does not admit that religion is a primary indicator.

In addition, the data included in the report is dramatically different than the data reported in another list of terrorists compiled by former Senator, now Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.