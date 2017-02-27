SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The last weekend in February ended with another four killed and 10 wounded in Chicago. The tally puts the death toll well ahead of the end of the second month last year.

Over a chilly 48-hours, Chicago again had several incidents with multiple shooting victims per attack with one of those incidents ending with two killed.

Two men were killed early on Saturday morning during an incident in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood. At about 1 AM two men in hoodies opened fire on a group of people attending a house party in the 6500 block of South Drexel. A 20-year-old man took a slug to the head and a 37-year-old man was hit in the chest. Both died soon after, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A list of others wounded during the weekend includes a 15-year-old girl shot in the backside. She is in stable condition.

Thus far this year Chicago has already seen 98 people shot and killed with a total of 512 shot. Another five murders by other means brings the total killed in Chicago to 103.

Even as February, being one of the coldest months in Chicago, usually has one of the lower shooting tallies, the number of victims and deaths wracked up in the Windy City has already exceeded that of 2016, a year that ended with more shootings than any year in decades.

By the end of February last year 189 had been shot in Chicago compared to this year’s 201 total shooting victims. With 72 shot in 2014 and 75 shot in 2015, that is a 152 percent rise year over year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.