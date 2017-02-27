Donald and Melania Trump Skip the Oscars to Honor Military, Governors at Governor’s Ball

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump skipped the Oscars to honor the military and the nation’s governors at the Governor’s Ball at the White House.

Trump toasted the nation’s governors and offered a preview of policy discussions he would have with the governors Monday, while Melania hosted her first major social event for the White House, CNN reported.

“Perhaps healthcare will come up. Perhaps,” Trump said. “I think you’re going to see something very special.”

There wasn’t any space for ballroom dancing at the event unless the tables were cleared, according to IJR.

Trump honored the Army Chorus while the Marine Band played jazz in the White House foyer, according to White House pool reports.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Viola Davis told the audience at the awards ceremony Sunday evening that actors “are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.”

The president also took a photo with the Army Chorus in the White House chamber.

In a statement earlier Sunday, Melania stressed that the event was a time to come together and put politics aside.

“Tonight, we come together as one nation, leaving political labels and partisan interests behind,” Melania said.