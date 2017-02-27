Former Trump Advisor: Paul Ryan Should Step Down If He Cannot Pass Obamacare Repeal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Betsy McCaughey, a former Donald Trump economic advisor, said that Speaker Ryan should step down if he cannot pass an Obamacare repeal package.

Speaking to radio host John Castimatidis on AM 970 in New York, McCaughey said, “If he can’t do his job as Speaker, to hold these Republicans together and get a repeal and replace bill through, somebody else should be Speaker.”

Betsy McCaughey, the former lieutenant governor of New York, said that “Obamacare is in a death spiral,” and accused Speaker Ryan of pushing for “Obamacare-lite.”

McCaughey is not the first Republican to oppose the Ryan plan to replace Obamacare. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) said that the Ryan plan’s refundable tax credits could amount to a new “entitlement program.” Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX) has said that taxing expensive employer-sponsored health insurance plans creates a new “Cadillac tax.”

The former Trump economic advisor said that Speaker Ryan is not in line with Trump’s agenda. She said, “Ryan has attached things to his version of the replacement bill that are very unpopular. He’s got to get on board with Donald Trump, because Donald Trump’s program is popular.”

McCaughey argued that limiting the tax deductibility of health coverage raise taxes on half of America.

She said, “That’s like stabbing in the back the rust belt union workers who made Donald trump’s amazing victory possible.”