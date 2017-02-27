Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan Meet with Donald Trump; Promise ‘Bold Agenda’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met with President Donald Trump Monday in the Oval Office.

The two Republican leaders spoke to reporters after the meeting, which preceded the president’s joint address to members of Congress on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a bold agenda ahead of us, and the president is going to lay it out and why it’s going to make a difference in people’s lives,” Ryan said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he looked forward to a “positive upbeat” message from Trump, promising that the Republicans’ agenda would be “exactly the same as the Trump agenda.”

Ryan said House Republicans would be rolling out a House plan to repeal and replace Obamacare with a better plan that would give Americans “choice and freedom” instead of a mandatory plan that was in a “death spiral.” That plan would likely be released in the spring, he confirmed.

Reporters asked Ryan whether he would support Trump’s budget, even though it was unlikely to include entitlement reforms to Social Security and Medicare.

“Repealing and replacing Obamacare is fundamental entitlement reform,” Ryan replied.