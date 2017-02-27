New Hampshire: The 2nd Amendment is Your Concealed Carry Permit

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) signed a bill which immediately abolished the requirement that state residents obtain a permit before carrying a concealed handgun for self-defense.

In other words, in New Hampshire the Second Amendment is your concealed carry permit.

The bill–Senate Bill 12–was sponsored by state Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley (R), who sought to make laws governing concealed carry congruent with laws governing open carry. It was already legal to openly carry a handgun without a permit for self-defense in New Hampshire, and Bradley saw no reason why concealing the handgun should suddenly require a citizen to get a permit from the government.

The Washington Post quoted Bradley saying, “We have historically allowed people to openly carry a pistol. I don’t see why you have to get a second permit if you’re a law-abiding citizen and legally entitled to own a gun.”

Governor Sununu pledged to sign the bill if it reached his desk, and after signing it Wednesday he tweeted that he was proud to have fulfilled a “commitment” to residents of New Hampshire:

Signing #SB12 into law is a commitment I made to the people of New Hampshire. I am proud today to fulfill that commitment. pic.twitter.com/Nv77DwLLkp — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 22, 2017

According to Fox News, Sununu described SB 12 as “common-sense legislation.” He added, “This is about making sure that our laws on our books are keeping people safe while remaining true to the live-free-or-die spirit.”

