President Trump to Unveil Obamacare Repeal Plan

President Trump told governors at a White House meeting that he looks to announce his own Obamacare replacement plan within the next few weeks.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) told reporters after the meeting, “The way I felt, I think Secretary Price was going to be coming up with a plan.” McAuliffe continued, “I felt that way, didn’t you Brian? It was pretty clear,” asking Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval (R). Sandoval said “yes,” and reiterated that the President’s plan would be ready within the next couple weeks.

McAuliffe reported that the Health Secretary Tom Price said at the meeting that the plan will be ready in three weeks. Trump replied, “No, I want it in two.”

It is unclear whether Trump referred to his own Obamacare proposal or the plan proposed by Congressional Republicans. If Trump were to submit his own plan, his would be one of four proposals from Republican leaders: Trump’s, Speaker Ryan’s, Sens. Cassidy and Collins’, and Senator Rand Paul’s plan.

President Trump will unveil more details about his plan for repealing Obamacare at his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. Trump said, “We’re going to be speaking very specifically about a very complicated subject. I think we have something that is really going to be excellent.”