A First–Trump Names the Enemy at Address to Congress: Radical Islamic Terrorism

His predecessors would not utter the words, but President Donald Trump did not hesitate to name the enemy confronting the United States and the rest of the world: radical Islamic terrorism.

“We’re also taking strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said in his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, with Republicans and one Democrat, Rep. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), responding with a standing ovation.

“According to data provided by the Department of Justice, the vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism and terrorism related offenses since 9/11 came here from outside of our country,” Trump said.

“We have seen the attacks at home from Boston to San Bernardino to the Pentagon and, yes, even the World Trade Center,” Trump said. “We have seen the attacks in France, in Belgium, in Germany, and all over the world.

“It is not compassion but reckless to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur,” Trump said.