Trump Begins Speech with Black History Month, Slams Antisemitism

President Donald Trump opened his highly anticipated address to a special joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening with a message of tolerance, reminding the country about Black History Month and condemning recent antisemitic attacks.
He said:
Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States, and Citizens of America:
Tonight, as we mark the conclusion of our celebration of Black History Month, we are reminded of our Nation’s path toward civil rights and the work that still remains. Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a Nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms. [Applause]
Each American generation passes the torch of truth, liberty and justice –- in an unbroken chain all the way down to the present.
That torch is now in our hands. And we will use it to light up the world. I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart.
Both sides of the aisle rose to their feet as he condemned hate, evil, and antisemitism, though few Democrats applauded. Female Democrats wore white, an apparent reference to the suffragettes of a century ago (many of whom were Republicans).
Most Democrats continued their silent protest as the president’s address continued, even through proposals and policies generally considered favorable to both sides.
