President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have invited two widows of slain police officers killed in the line of duty by an illegal immigrant to watch his first address to a joint session of Congress.

Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver are the widows of Detective Michael Davis and Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver from California who were killed in 2014 by Luis Enriquez Bracamontes. According to the White House, Bracamontes is an illegal immigrant who was arrested and deported twice but successfully re-entered the country.

The Trumps have also invited Jamiel Shaw, Sr. whose son Jamiel Jr., was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant in 2008.

Shaw endorsed Trump during the campaign, praising him for vowing to deport criminal illegal immigrants.

Many Democratic lawmakers have announced that they are inviting refugees and illegal immigrants to Trump’s speech to protest his strict border enforcement measures.