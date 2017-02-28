Donald Trump Lunches with Jake Tapper, George Stephanopoulos, Chuck Todd

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump had lunch with the top television anchors in the mainstream media — a presidential tradition before a major address to Congress.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Wolf Blitzer of CNN, and MSNBC’s Chuck Todd were spotted going into the White House for the lunch, as well as Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Chris Wallace.

This year, Spicer opened up the lunch beyond the “Big Five” networks to include representatives from Telemundo, Univision, CBN, EWTN, OANN, PBS, C-SPAN, and TV1.