Donald Trump Lunches with Jake Tapper, George Stephanopoulos, Chuck Todd

President Donald Trump had lunch with the top television anchors in the mainstream media — a presidential tradition before a major address to Congress.
CNN’s Jake Tapper, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Wolf Blitzer of CNN, and MSNBC’s Chuck Todd were spotted going into the White House for the lunch, as well as Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Chris Wallace.
– @jaketapper @GStephanopoulos @chucktodd and TV anchors go to lunch with @realDonaldTrump before speech to congress pic.twitter.com/WKlWcuxmRG
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 28, 2017
#Anchormen Chris Wallace @BretBaier pic.twitter.com/5P1fkK1Lml
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 28, 2017
This year, Spicer opened up the lunch beyond the “Big Five” networks to include representatives from Telemundo, Univision, CBN, EWTN, OANN, PBS, C-SPAN, and TV1.
