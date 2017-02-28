Majorities of Americans Want Bathrooms Linked to Biological Sex, Not Gender Identity

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Majorities of Americans support the traditional concept of biological men using men’s restrooms and biological women using women’s restrooms, says a newly released poll from Crux/Marist.

Additionally, the poll finds most Americans support the right of physicians and employers to choose not to perform or cover surgeries or treatments for the purpose of changing an individual’s sex.

According to Crux:

By a margin of almost 40 points, a majority of Americans – 66 percent to 27 percent – do not think “someone who is transitioning to become the opposite sex” should be allowed to use whichever showers or locker rooms they want. By a margin of nearly 20 points, a majority of Americans have the same opinion about bathroom use (56 percent to 38 percent). Eight in 10 Americans say doctors and other healthcare professionals should not be forced to be involved with operations intended to change someone’s sex, if they disagree with such procedures for religious reasons. Fewer than two in 10 disagree (18 percent). And by a margin of 30 points (62 percent to 32 percent), Americans believe employers should be legally allowed to opt out of covering medical procedures intended to change a person’s sex on the basis of freedom of religion.

The survey was conducted December 12-13, 2016, with 545 U.S. adults participating using live telephone interviews. Results are statistically significant within 4.2 percentage points.

A recent Rasmussen survey found only 28 percent of Americans support the Obama-era policy that claims the federal government should decide bathroom policies for elementary and secondary schools in the United States.

The poll also found that only 38 percent favor “allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms of the opposite biological sex.”

As 36 percent surveyed supports local government setting the bathroom school policies and 28 percent states that state government should design the rules for transgender students, a total of 64 percent of Americans prefer not having the federal government create bathroom policy based on gender ideology.

A recent poll by a pro-transgender group at UCLA showed that only 23 percent of Americans think people should be allowed to switch their legal sex without any tests or approval by government agencies.

In an April Civitas poll in which younger children were the focus of questions, results showed that only seven percent of 600 North Carolinians strongly supported a judge’s demand “ordering girls and boys in public middle schools to share locker rooms, bathroom, and shower facilities.” Seventy-two percent of respondents strongly opposed the demand.

President Donald Trump announced last week he is rejecting former President Barack Obama’s May 2016 national K-12 school policy that allows a child’s choice of gender to supersede his or her actual biological sex. Trump has decided to return the issue to state and local governments, even though his administration has not announced whether it opposes the demand of transgender activists that “gender identity” should determine a person’s legal sex.