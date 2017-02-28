Trump’s 5 Principles for Repealing and Replacing Obamacare

He laid out his five principles — preexisting conditions, Health Savings Accounts, Medicaid flexibility, tort reform, and insurance across state lines — in an address to a joint special session of Congress.

Trump said (emphasis added):

Here are the principles that should guide the Congress as we move to create a better healthcare system for all Americans:

First, we should ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage, and that we have a stable transition for Americans currently enrolled in the healthcare exchanges. [Applause]

Secondly, we should help Americans purchase their own coverage, through the use of tax credits and expanded Health Savings Accounts –- but it must be the plan they want, not the plan forced on them by our Government. [Applause]

Thirdly, we should give our State Governors the resources and flexibility they need with Medicaid to make sure no one is left out. [Applause]

Fourthly, we should implement legal reforms that protect patients and doctors from unnecessary costs that drive up the price of insurance – and work to bring down the artificially high price of drugs and bring them down immediately. [Applause]

And finally, the time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines –- [Applause] –- which will create a truly competitive national marketplace that will bring cost way down and provide far better care.