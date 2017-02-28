Report: Paul Ryan Receives Steve Bannon’s Support to Salvage Border Tax Plan

Trump’s top strategist once described Ryan as “the enemy,” but now the former Breitbart News chief is the speaker’s best chance to win approval for his border-adjusted tax, which Republicans currently say has almost no hope of clearing the Senate. In a handful of White House meetings, Ryan found that Bannon was perhaps the most enthusiastic backer of the border-adjustment plan, according to a senior administration official and a person familiar with the sessions.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A vigorous endorsement from Donald Trump could help save the border-adjustment plan, which is running into strong opposition from the energy industry and retailers. The retailers took the unusual step of launching an advertising campaign on the tax issue aimed at viewers of Fox News’ Fox and Friends and Saturday Night Live, TV programs Trump is known to watch.

Ryan has also spoken positively of Bannon since the election, telling PBS Newshour on Feb 8, “We’re different kinds of conservatives, that we can safely say, I think. But we’re serving a purpose, which is to get this agenda passed, and on that agenda that we’ve rolled out, that we ran on, on that we agree. So I see a person that I have a common cause and purpose with.”