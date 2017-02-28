President Donald Trump Speech to Congress: ‘Believe Once More in America’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump delivered a dynamic speech to a joint session of Congress, urging lawmakers and Americans to pursue an agenda focused on restoring the American dream, justice, and the rule of law.

Trump began by describing his election as a political “earthquake” of millions of Americans choosing a different path from the past, and his promise to restore America’s greatness.

“They were all united by one very simple but crucial demand — that America must put its own citizens first … because only then can we truly Make America Great Again,” he said, referring to his supporters.

The President boasted that since taking office, he had already brought back thousands of jobs and investment in the country and noted that the stock market was booming again.

“The stock market has gained almost three trillion dollars in value since the election on November 8th,” he said. “A record.”

Trump provided an update on his promises to enforce immigration laws and border security, promising to begin construction “ahead of schedule.”

“We want all Americans to succeed — but that can’t happen in an environment of lawless chaos,” he said. “We must restore integrity and the rule of law to our borders.”

He also promised to defeat radical Islamic terrorism, describing “a network of lawless savages” that needed to be destroyed.

Trump acknowledged that the country was facing incredibly difficult circumstances, citing joblessness, a sluggish economic recovery, a massive trade deficit, and what he described as “a series of tragic foreign policy disasters.”

“Solving these, and so many other pressing problems, will require us to work past the differences of party,” Trump said. “It will require us to tap into the American spirit that has overcome every challenge throughout our long and storied history.”

Trump called for tax cuts and fair trade to bring the country back to economic greatness.

He called upon Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare and develop a great spending plan to restore American infrastructure.

“Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed,” Trump said. “Every problem can be solved. And every hurting family can find healing, and hope.”

Trump had a series of poignant moments in the speech, specifically pointing out a woman who was a Rare Disease Survivor, a woman who benefited from school choice, and widows of law enforcement officers killed by illegal immigrants.

Democrats murmured and voiced discontent when Trump said he had begun to “drain the swamp of corruption” thanks to his lobbying ban, and they appeared upset after he announced a program to assist victims of criminal violence by illegal immigrants.

He also recognized the widow of a Navy SEAL who perished in a raid that took place during the first weeks of his presidency — a moment that even his critics described as presidential.

“I’m asking everyone watching tonight to seize this moment, believe in yourselves, believe in your future, and believe once more in America,” he concluded.