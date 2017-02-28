Robbery Suspect Allegedly Points Shotgun at Barber, Gets Shot Multiple Times

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday, a robbery suspect entered a South Omaha barbershop, allegedly pointed a shotgun at one of the barbers, and got shot multiple times.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at Fadekings Barbershop.

According to KETV, people were lined up to get their hair cut by brothers Jesse and David Galvan on Friday morning. In the midst of normal business, a suspect with a shotgun allegedly “walked in, dropped a backpack on the ground and told them to empty their pockets.” The suspect then allegedly pointed the shotgun right at David’s face and cocked it.

The brothers had a plan in the event of a robbery, and it involved David throwing his wallet on the floor, buying time for Jesse to draw the gun he keeps “strapped to his body.” After David threw the wallet, Jesse drew his gun and told the suspect to drop the shotgun. The suspect allegedly fired off one round instead, so Jesse opened fire, wounding the suspect and forcing him to crawl out of the store.

Police arrived to find the suspect– 23-year-old Lucas M. Ortiz — lying “on the sidewalk outside suffering from gunshot wounds.”

David reflected on how quickly events had unfolded, saying, “It was so fast, so, so fast.”

Jesse said, “My baby, my 3-year-old was upstairs, and my wife was upstairs.” He expressed gratitude that no one else was hurt and said every business owner should have a plan in place just in case their business is targeted for robbery.

