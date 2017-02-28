Study: Subway’s ‘Chicken’ Sandwich is Only 50% Chicken

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Subway’s “chicken” sandwich only contains 50 percent chicken, according to a new report.

The fast food chain’s “chicken” only contains 50 percent chicken DNA — the rest is actually soy filler, according to Canadian researchers who conducted lab tests on the meat.

Subway’s “oven roasted chicken” contains 53.6 percent chicken DNA, while its chicken strips contain 42.8 percent, according to an investigation from CBC Marketplace.

Trent University’s Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory, which conducted the tests for the CBC, found that grocery store chicken contained 100 percent chicken DNA, and the meat from the some of the restaurant’s competitors contained 85 to 90 percent chicken DNA, Fox News reported.

The test results angered consumers, who say it is dishonest to label the meat “chicken” when it is really a soy product.

“That’s misrepresentation,” Toronto resident Irena Valenta said.

Subway Canada confirmed in a statement that they used soy protein as fillers.

“Subway Canada cannot confirm the veracity of the results of the lab testing you had conducted,” the company said. “However, we are concerned by the alleged findings you cite with respect to the proportion of soy content. Our chicken strips and oven roasted chicken contain 1 percent or less of soy protein. We use this ingredient in these products as a means to help stabilize the texture and moisture.”

“We will look into this again with our supplier to ensure that the chicken is meeting the high standard we set for all of our menu items and ingredients,” the sandwich chain added.