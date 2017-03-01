Skip to content

Left Attacks Grieving Widow of Navy SEAL Following Trump’s Tribute

An emotional Carryn Owens, widow of widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

by Ben Kew1 Mar 20170

Following Donald Trump’s speech to congress, where he paid tribute to the memory of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens in front of his widow Carryn, leftists attacked the president and the grieving woman, with many describing the moment as “gross [and] shameful.”

Trump praised the efforts of William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed in a successful military raid in the terror state of Yemen, as his wife Carryn Owens listened from the balcony.

“I just spoke to our great General Mattis, who reconfirmed that ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemy,” Trump said in his speech.

“Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. Thank you,” he continued.

The tribute was followed by a standing ovation from the entire congress, as Owens applauded Trump’s speech during undoubtedly the most emotionally-charged moment of the evening.

Celebrities such as Bill Maher and Michael Moore took the opportunity to criticize the president, with Maher saying he “wished [Owens] hadn’t allowed herself to be used as his prop like that,” while filmmaker Michael Moore claimed it was “a sort of a f you to the people who are criticizing Trump.”

Furthermore, left-wing Twitter users took the opportunity to attack Trump and the grieving widow, seeking to gain political points against Donald Trump in the process.

One twitter user, Dan Grilo, who revealed on his account he was a volunteer for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, said that “Sorry, Owen’s wife, you’re not helping yourself or your husband’s memory standing there and clapping like an idiot. Trump just used you.” He has since deleted his account.

One user claiming to be the child of a military personnel, known as ‘Queen Minion,’ said they found the moment “nausea-inducing,” adding that “it literally made me sick to my stomach.”

Another user, known as the ‘The Literal Media,’ poured scorn over Owen’s appearance, describing her as the “widow of the man Trump had murdered in a needless raid in Yemen.”

Meanwhile, another user by the name of Katherine described it as “heart wrenching to see her raw emotion played on for his theatrics.”

Robin Lawson described the moment as “shameful.”

A user by the name of Adeço Fantastic accused Trump of “parading Owens’ widow in front of the nation,” describing the moment as “incredibly gross.”

According to media reports, at least two Democrats, Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman remained seated as the rest of Congress applauded the woman.

Following the death of Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, last month, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and his close family flew to the Dover Military base to pay their respects, honoring the first American soldier to be killed on active service since Trump took office.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com


