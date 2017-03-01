SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following Donald Trump’s speech to congress, where he paid tribute to the memory of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens in front of his widow Carryn, leftists attacked the president and the grieving woman, with many describing the moment as “gross [and] shameful.”

Trump praised the efforts of William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed in a successful military raid in the terror state of Yemen, as his wife Carryn Owens listened from the balcony.

“I just spoke to our great General Mattis, who reconfirmed that ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemy,” Trump said in his speech.

“Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. Thank you,” he continued.

The tribute was followed by a standing ovation from the entire congress, as Owens applauded Trump’s speech during undoubtedly the most emotionally-charged moment of the evening.

Celebrities such as Bill Maher and Michael Moore took the opportunity to criticize the president, with Maher saying he “wished [Owens] hadn’t allowed herself to be used as his prop like that,” while filmmaker Michael Moore claimed it was “a sort of a f you to the people who are criticizing Trump.”

Furthermore, left-wing Twitter users took the opportunity to attack Trump and the grieving widow, seeking to gain political points against Donald Trump in the process.

One twitter user, Dan Grilo, who revealed on his account he was a volunteer for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, said that “Sorry, Owen’s wife, you’re not helping yourself or your husband’s memory standing there and clapping like an idiot. Trump just used you.” He has since deleted his account.

One user claiming to be the child of a military personnel, known as ‘Queen Minion,’ said they found the moment “nausea-inducing,” adding that “it literally made me sick to my stomach.”

@peterdaou As an Army brat, I didn't find it poignant. I found it nausea inducing. It literally made me sick to my stomach. — Queen Minion (@QueenMinion269) March 1, 2017

Another user, known as the ‘The Literal Media,’ poured scorn over Owen’s appearance, describing her as the “widow of the man Trump had murdered in a needless raid in Yemen.”

Ah, yes. Carryn Owens. The widow of the man Trump had murdered in a needless raid in Yemen. How presidential, unnecessary bloodshed. https://t.co/t7QbXVW5xs — The Literal Media (@NickNelson87) March 1, 2017

Meanwhile, another user by the name of Katherine described it as “heart wrenching to see her raw emotion played on for his theatrics.”

@_themvp_ @JenniferJJacobs I believe everyone feels the same. It was heart wrenching to see her raw emotion played on for his theatrics. — Katherine (@ItZmeKatherine) March 1, 2017

Robin Lawson described the moment as “shameful.”

dear god. he introduces Chief Petty Officer Ryan Owens' wife and widow. Her sobbing. God bless her. but this is shameful. — Robin Lawson (@robinstillrocks) March 1, 2017

A user by the name of Adeço Fantastic accused Trump of “parading Owens’ widow in front of the nation,” describing the moment as “incredibly gross.”

Parading Owens’ widow in front of the nation is incredibly gross after denying responsibility for his death @realDonaldTrump #JointAddress — Adeço Fantastic (@adamoverberg) March 1, 2017

According to media reports, at least two Democrats, Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman remained seated as the rest of Congress applauded the woman.

Sobbing widow of slain Navy Seal receives 2 minute standing ovation. Debbie Wasserman Schultz & Keith Ellison stay firmly seated, no claps — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2017

RETWEET if you think Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz refusing to clap for the sobbing widow of a Navy Seal was plain DISGRACEFUL! pic.twitter.com/bp8dwIBI6g — Newt-Trump Fan Club (@NewtTrump) March 1, 2017

Following the death of Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, last month, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and his close family flew to the Dover Military base to pay their respects, honoring the first American soldier to be killed on active service since Trump took office.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com