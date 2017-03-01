Rep. Kelly on Obamacare Fix: ‘We’re Going to Find Out What’s in It Before We Pass It’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) talked with Breitbart News daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding relief from Obamacare and other issues Congress is expected to confront during the Trump administration.

While discussing the complex challenges involved in repealing and replacing Obamacare, Kelly said, “We’ve been handed something that never should have passed to begin with. But we’re not going to do it like our friends did. We’re not going to pass it to find out what’s in it. We’re going to find out what’s in it before we pass it.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: