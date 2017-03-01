WATCH: Sen. Chuck Grassley, 83, Beats Teenager in Push-Up Contest

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) took on a high school senior’s challenge to see who can do the most push-ups when he visited a school.

St. Ansgar High School senior challenges @ChuckGrassley to a push up contest at one of his #99CountyMeetings. @CFodorKCCI pic.twitter.com/vg9iGjxdiv SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) February 23, 2017

Grassley, 83, pounded out 13 push-ups at St. Ansgar High School on Monday before he was declared the winner, WALB reported.

“He wins,” a student said from the stands.

It turns out the senator is in pretty good shape. According to the Daily Caller, Grassley used to work on farms and in sheet metal factories in his youth before he became senator.

The students applauded his stamina as he continued to do push-ups while the girl went back to her seat.

Grassley, who has been in the Senate since 1980, performed the feat at a county meeting. He conducts at least one meeting in each of Iowa’s 99 counties every year, according to his website.