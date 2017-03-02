Bloomberg: National Reciprocity Is About Militarizing America

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

With National Reciprocity gaining momentum in the U.S. House and Senate, Bloomberg warns that expanding recognition of concealed carry licenses is really about militarizing America.

Bloomberg also argues that there is no proof that concealed carry makes Americans safer, but claims, “There is intriguing evidence that it may have the opposite effect.” In other words, national reciprocity may actually endanger Americans by allowing law-abiding citizens to carry guns for self-defense in more states.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Bloomberg seizes on Senator John Cornyn’s (R-TX) Senate bill 446, saying, “Any reading of the legislation must conclude that it forces states and localities to cede control over their communities to distant states. California, with 39 million people and more than a dozen major cities, would be required to adopt the laissez-faire concealed carry standards of Wyoming, with fewer than a million people.”

Bloomberg is lamenting that the indirect effect of national reciprocity would be to “[force] heavily gun controlled states to allow law-abiding citizens to carry guns for self-defense.” In other words, many municipal and state-level controls that prevent law-abiding citizens from being armed for self-defense would be done away with.

Ultimately, to cover all bases, Bloomberg suggests national reciprocity isn’t even about expanding the exercise of the right of the self-defense or protecting “constitutional rights.” Rather, they suggest it is another step in the larger effort to militarize America.

According to Bloomberg:

Concealed carry reciprocity isn’t about constitutional rights. It certainly isn’t about creating laws “best-suited” to localities. It’s about the gun movement’s relentless effort to militarize every corner of American culture and civic life — without a shred of credible evidence that it makes Americans safe.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.