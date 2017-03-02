Democrats Jump on Sessions Resignation Band Wagon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“After lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement released Wednesday night.

“Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country,” Pelosi said in the statement, according to the Boston Globe.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Boston Globe also reported that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has called for Sessions’ resignation.

“We need Attorney General Jeff Sessions … to resign,” Warren said. “We need it now.”

The Associated Press tweeted on Thursday that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has joined he ranks of Democrats calling for Sessions to resign.

“Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer calls on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign,” AP tweeted.

Despite their claims that Sessions’ contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak when he was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee is grounds for resignation, the press secretary for the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. said that, while they don’t release the names of lawmakers and other visitors who have had contact with Russian officials, diplomatic contact with members of Congress and others “occur on a daily basis.”

“The embassy doesn’t comment on numerous contacts with local partners, which occur on a daily basis in line with diplomatic practice,” the press secretary told Breitbart News.