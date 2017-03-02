‘Jobs!’ Donald Trump Celebrates Massive Stock Market Gains

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump celebrated the remarkable growth of the stock market since he was elected, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passed 21,000 after his joint speech to congress.

“Since November 8th, Election Day, the Stock Market has posted $3.2 trillion in GAINS and consumer confidence is at a 15 year high,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Jobs!”

Trump referred to jobs nine times during his speech, repeating his campaign promise to support fair trade policies, industrial investments in the United States, lower corporate taxes and a massive infrastructure spending plan.

“We must restart the engine of the American economy — making it easier for companies to do business in the United States, and much harder for companies to leave,” he said.

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo partially attributed the new stock market record to Trump’s speech to congress on Tuesday night and the new plans coming from his administration’s economic team.

“You’re seeing a growth plan come out of the Trump administration and, increasingly, you’re seeing the officials out of the Trump administration talk about a timeline and so that was really the catalyst for today’s rally,” she said in an interview on talk radio’s 1210 WPHT. “He didn’t have any mention of a border adjustment tax. That was very positive. So, I was expecting a good day on Wall Street today, given that speech.”