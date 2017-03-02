Donald Trump Has ‘Total’ Confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite Congressional Democrats calling for Sessions’ resignation.

During his visit to the PCU Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, VA, reporters shouted out questions about whether he supported Sessions.

“Sir, do you still have confidence in the attorney general? asked a CNN reporter.

“Total,” replied Trump shortly, although he admitted he wasn’t aware of Sessions meeting with the Russian ambassador. When asked if he thought Sessions spoke truthfulfully during his Senate confirmation hearing, Trump replied, “I think he probably did.”

When asked if he should recuse himself from investigations into his campaign ties with Russian officials during the campaign, Trump replied, “I don’t think so.”