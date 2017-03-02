House Intel Chair Warns Reporters: ‘Be Careful’ About Fed Investigations

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

House Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif) told reporters they should be careful about wanting the federal government to investigate the activities of private citizens, even if that activity involves speaking with a Russian diplomat.

At a news conference at the Capitol on Thursday, a reporter asked why the FBI is not more forthcoming with its investigation into Russia as it relates to the presidential campaign and now the Trump administration.

“If, for example, you were on the phone with the Russian ambassador and somehow your phone call got recorded, would you want them turning over that phone call and that transcript to the committee?” Nunes responded.

“Isn’t there a difference, though, between a public person and a private person?” a reporter asked.

“That’s the point here,” Nunes said. “General Flynn was a private American citizen.

“Look, I’m sure some of you are in contact with the Russian Embassy,” Nunes said. “So be careful what you ask for here because if we start getting transcripts of you or any other American talking to the press, do you want us to conduct an investigation on you or other Americans because you were talking to the Russian Embassy?” Nunes asked.

“I just think we need to be careful,” Nunes said.

On Feb. 17, FBI director James Comey briefed Senators on the Select Intelligence Committee on the Russian influence on the 2016 election following the resignation of Michael Flynn as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor over his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, CNN reported.