‘Life at Conception’ Bill Introduced in North Carolina

A North Carolina lawmaker has introduced a bill into the state legislature that would include a definition of the beginning of life as “the moment of fertilization or cloning.”

Rep. Beverly Boswell (R) introduced H.B. 163, which would provide “equal protection for the right to life of each born and preborn human person,” and would assert “the right to life is vested in each human being.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Boswell responds to the common progressive narrative that abortion is “healthcare,” as set forth consistently by Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards.

“Abortion is sexist,” Boswell says. “The very fact that abortionists have to use a term other than ‘abortion’ to refer to the act belies the claim that the dismembering of a fetus in the womb is ‘health care.’”

Boswell continues:

Abortion does induce the need for women’s health care. Mothers who end the lives of their babies see drastically higher rates of depression, anxiety, and addiction, not to mention the fact that a baby is facing a life or death scenario. So in that sense, there are health dynamics involved. Women’s health is the least considered aspect in an abortion, since every abortion permanently scars at least one woman. And when one considers the fact that gender-selective abortions world wide disproportionately target baby girls, the notion that pro-abortion activists support women flies out the window.

“Not only is abortion sexist, abortion is racist,” Boswell adds. “The mainstreaming of abortion was literally intended to rid society of ‘populations that we don’t want to have too many of,’ to borrow a phrase from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Boswell stated her bill “says unborn children are people legally entitled to constitutional protection,” reported the Outer Banks Sentinel.

“It will rescue thousands of unborn children in North Carolina from dying by abortion-on-demand,” she added.

The measure specifically states as well that it would not “require the prosecution of any woman for the death of her unborn child,” or prohibit either in vitro fertilization or birth control.

The North Carolina representative observed that, in Roe v. Wade, “the Supreme Court declared it could not resolve ‘the difficult question of when life begins.’”

“But the 14th Amendment states no state shall ‘deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law,’” Boswell said. “The State of North Carolina should settle the question the Supreme Court said it could not resolve.”

Tonya Baker Nelson, Pro-Life NC’s executive director, said, “It’s so critical to have brave legislators like Representative Beverly Boswell stand in the gap for the unborn.”

“Nearly 30,000 babies are aborted in North Carolina every year, and here are thirty-seven abortion mills killing pre-born babies in North Carolina,” she added. “Republican leadership, while in control of the House, the Senate, and the Governor’s mansion didn’t seem to be able to take the initiative to reduce these brutal abortion numbers.”