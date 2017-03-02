Paul Ryan: ‘No Evidence’ of Sessions Colluding with Russia During Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

House Speaker Paul Ryan pushed back against hysterical Democrats who insist Attorney General Jeff Sessions had improper meetings with a Russian diplomat during President Donald Trump’s political campaign.

“I think Democrats are lighting their hair on fire to get you to cover this story,” Ryan said, pointing to House and Senate Democrats calling for Sessions to resign.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Washington Post reported that Sessions did not reveal two meetings with a Russian ambassador during his confirmation hearings, even though he testified that he did not have contact with the Russians about the campaign.

Ryan said there was zero evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to interfere in the election.

“We have seen no evidence from any of these ongoing investigations that anybody in the Trump campaign or the Trump team was involved in any of this,” he said during a press conference.

Ryan added that there still wasn’t evidence than any American colluded with the Russians to sway the election to Trump, and he added that members of congress frequently communicate with ambassadors of other countries.

“Honestly, we meet with ambassadors all the time,” he said. “I don’t even remember which — all the ones I met with and took pictures with.”