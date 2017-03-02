Politico: Trump Allies Push Him to Purge Obama Appointees

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Josh Dawsey reports in Politico that President Trump’s advisers are urging him to “purge” the remaining Obama appointees who are likely responsible for the “gush of leaks” plaguing the new administration.

From Politico:

Advisers to President Donald Trump are urging him to purge the government of former President Barack Obama’s political appointees and quickly install more people who are loyal to him, amid a cascade of damaging stories that have put his nascent administration in seemingly constant crisis-control mode.

A number of his advisers believe Obama officials are behind the leaks and are seeking to undermine his presidency, with just the latest example coming from reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and apparently misled senators about the interactions during his confirmation hearing.

That was coupled with a New York Times story that Obama appointees spread information about the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia in an attempt to create a paper trail about the probe. Trump’s aides have also blamed Obama appointees for other damaging leaks, like Trump’s erratic phone calls with foreign leaders.

