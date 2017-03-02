Report: Valerie Jarrett to Mount Insurgency from Obama’s DC Mansion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Daily Mail reports Valerie Jarrett has moved into the new Washington, D.C. mansion of former President Barack Obama, from which she will mount an insurgency against President Donald Trump.

According to the report, Jarrett, Obama’s former special advisor in the White House, has moved into the home with former first lady Michelle Obama. The mansion, in the exclusive Kaloroma section of the nation’s capital, is alleged to serve as “the nerve center of a mounting insurgency against [Obama’s] successor, President Donald J. Trump.”

The plan, reportedly, is for Obama to force Trump to resign or to have him impeached.

The Daily Mail states that “a close Obama family friend” reported Jarrett and Michelle Obama have moved into Obama’s 8,200 square-foot home, which Obama is renting from Joe Lockhart, former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary.

“There was never any doubt that Valerie would have a suite of rooms in the house that the Obama’s are renting,” the family friend reportedly said. “Obama trusts her judgment more than any other person on the planet, as does Michelle. Obama doesn’t make a decision without her.”

The report continues:

The former president has set up an office on the West End of the national’s capitol, where he recently hosted an open house for his White House staff – including Joe Biden, Susan Rice, Josh Earnest and Jarrett. But the office, part of his post presidency perks, cannot be used for political purposes. The rent on his home is paid by him personally. On Tuesday, former Attorney General Eric Holder revealed that Obama is indeed getting closer to making his public reappearance in politics. “It’s coming. He’s coming,” Holder said speaking to reporters. “And he’s ready to roll.”

“No longer the most powerful man in the world, he was just observing Trump and not liking what he saw,” the source reportedly said. “He was weary and burned out after eight years in office. But Valerie convinced him that he didn’t have any choice if he wanted to save his legacy. And, as usual, he bowed to Valerie’s political wisdom and advice.”

Obama recently made one public comment in support of the protests against Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“He is going to use his immense popularity with the half of the country that identifies as liberals and progressives,” the Obama family source reportedly said. “Millions of Americans are energized and ready to take to the streets to oppose Trump, but they need to be organized and have their anger focused and directed.”

“Obama is dismayed at the way Trump is tearing down his legacy — ObamaCare, the social safety net and the welcome mat for refugees he put in place,” the source reportedly added.

Right Scoop comments on the story: “It’s one thing to criticize Trump. But to mount an insurgency against him with the goal of him resigning or getting him impeached?”