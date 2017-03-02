Right On Cue, Soros-Financed MoveOn.Org Holds DC Protest Demanding Sessions’ Resignation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Right on cue, the George Soros-financed MoveOn.org progressive activist group on Thursday organized a protest outside the U.S. Department of Justice building calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The protest was organized fairly quickly. It was held mere hours after reports surfaced that Sessions held two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. while he was Alabama’s senator and served on the Armed Services Committee. Sessions maintains that the conversations did not concern the 2016 presidential campaign. He served as an informal advisor to Trump during the presidential race.

Mother Jones reported the crowd at the MoveOn.org protest was about 100. ABC’s Local affiliate in Washington, DC reported “hundreds” attended.

Among the speakers was Rep. Sheila Jackson (D-TX), who proclaimed, “False testimony counters any right you have to remain Attorney General of the United States of America.”

The industrious MoveOn.org also organized an online petition titled, “Sessions must go; special prosecutor must be appointed now.”

The petition, already signed by 158,000 people, states:

The only way for Americans to be able to trust that our government can act with integrity — to know that our top leaders aren’t compromised by a foreign power, and to trust that the nation’s top cop follows the law that he is duty-bound to enforce — is for Attorney General Sessions to resign his post immediately and for his successor to appoint a special prosecutor to begin a comprehensive investigation of Donald Trump, his campaign, and his administration.

Today’s anti-Sessions protest marks the latest attempt by Soros-linked groups to impede Trump administration policies or target top administration officials.

Earlier this week, Breitbart News reported two Soros-financed groups distributed an actual script with anti-Trump talking points for citizens to use when meeting with constituents in town halls, including during last week’s Congressional recess.

One of those groups, the National Immigration Law Center, was party to a lawsuit last month with three other Soros-financed organizations that temporarily blocked Trump’s original executive order.

A coalition of activist groups is planning to hold a massive anti-Trump Tax March in Washington and at least 60 other locations on April 15. Breitbart News reported last month that most of the listed partners and support organizers of the scheduled march are openly financed by Soros or have close links to Soros financing.

Leaders from January’s Women’s March coalition are reportedly helping to organize the Tax March, which USA Today described as a “sequel” to the massive women’s march.

Soros reportedly has ties to more than 50 “partners” of that march. Also, this journalist first reported on the march leaders’ close associations with Soros.

On Thursday, Sessions announced that he will recuse himself from current or future probes into any alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign,” Sessions said at a press conference on Thursday.

“My reply to the question of Senator Franken was honest and correct as I understood it at the time,” he said. “I appreciate that some have taken the view that this was a false comment. That is not my intent. That is not correct.”

According to reports, Sessions met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at a Heritage Foundation event in July 2016 in the presence of other ambassadors. He reportedly held a meeting with Kislyak in his Senate office in September.

The controversy has surrounded the following statements from his confirmation hearing:

Franken: CNN just published a story alleging that the intelligence community provided documents to the president-elect last week, that included information that “Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump.” These documents also allegedly say “there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government.” Again, I’m telling you this as it’s coming out, so you know. But if it’s true, it’s obviously extremely serious, and if there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do? Sessions: Senator Franken, I’m not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians, and I’m unable to comment on it. Franken: Very well.

White House Spokesperson Sean Spencer explained that Sessions was “literally conducting himself as United States senator” when Sessions spoke with the Russian ambassador. “This is what senators do.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.