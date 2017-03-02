Sen. Perdue: Democrats Are ‘Focused on Sabotaging’ Donald Trump

“Until there is a definite proof that Russians changed a single vote from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump, I will be focused on one thing, and that is doing exactly what the American people sent us up here to do … working together to get America back to work,” Perdue said, as he slammed Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

I’ve never witnessed anything quite like this in my brief time in the United States Senate. The last two years have been very interesting, but never have I seen the hypocrisy that we see going on around this one issue … the Minority Party seems equally fixated on finding any red herring they can ultimately find to undermine the individual’s character.

We have literally reached a point where members of this body are slandering former colleagues for having and taking the same opportunities afforded to them.

This morning my colleague, the senior Senator from Missouri, tweeted that she had never, ever, met with or taken a call from the Russian Ambassador. But her own Twitter account proved that she has at least twice in the last four years.

Thirty members, as a matter of fact, of this body met with the Russian Ambassador and ambassadors from other nations in 2015 for a sales pitch on President Obama’s deal with Iran. Many of them – including the senior senator from Missouri – were open supporters at that time of candidates in the Presidential race.

In the process of this hypocrisy, the Minority Party is prohibiting us from taking action on legislation that would solve many of the problems that have manifested themselves over the previous eight years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yh-5HqqHDXw