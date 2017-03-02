SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump responded Thursday to the controversy surrounding Jeff Sessions, writing in a series of tweets that Democrats had “lost their grip on reality” by engaging in a “witch hunt” against the attorney general.

“Jeff Sessions is an honest man,” Trump began a series of tweets Thursday evening. “He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional.”

“This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win,” he added. “The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total ‘witch hunt!'”

Trump was responding to allegations by several Democratic lawmakers that Sessions perjured himself when he told Congress that he had not met with representatives from Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Washington Post reported this week that Sessions met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, along with other ambassadors, at a Heritage Foundation event in July, and also met with Kislyak in September as part of his duties on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

However, as Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak previously reported:

The hook on which the Post attempts to hang Sessions is that he did not disclose the meetings to the Senate when he was asked about “possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow.” Sessions’s spokesperson at the Department of Justice, Sarah Isgur Flores, says his answer in January was truthful because he was asked about “the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee.” The Post does not provide the full transcript of the question, from Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), and Sessions’s answer. Instead it summarizes the exchange in a way that makes it seem that Sessions was asked if there was any contact at all between the campaign and representatives of the Russian government.

