VP Pence Tours Ohio ‘Frame USA’ Factory with Promises on Obamacare and Jobs

Vice President Mike Pence toured the Springdale, Ohio headquarters of Frame USA on Thursday. He addressed small business leaders and a crowd of 200, affirming the Trump Administration’s commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare, create jobs, and cut regulations.

Pence joined Frame USA CEO Dan Regenold and HHS Secretary Tom Price for the pre-tour meeting, the tour and subsequent speech to the crowd gathered on the factory floor.

CEO Regenold told the the 20-25 local small business leaders gathered ahead of the tour about the troubles his company has faced implementing the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

Pence spoke to the same group for approximately five minutes, hammering home the Trump Administration’s promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. His words were met with applause from the small business leaders. The Vice President assured the group that the principles of health care reform were in progress according to the outline set forth in President Donald Trump’s Tuesday address to a joint session of Congress. He also told the group that he had spoken with Ohio Gov. John Kasich ahead of Thursday’s factory tour and meeting.

Vice President Pence did not provide a timeline for the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, but promised to lower health care costs and not grow government.

During the 15 minute, five station tour the Vice President tried making a frame. This prompted Price to encourage Pence to leave framemaking to the professionals, eliciting a laugh from the VP.

Regenold told Pence during the tour, “I just wanted you to know, in so many places, so many people going out of business” as he lamented the slim numbers of vendors remaining in the U.S.

Pence was presented with a black frame marked with the words Mr. Vice President in gold at the conclusion of the tour.

“The Obamacare nightmare is about to be over,” said the Vice President. His statement was met with applause from the 200-person crowd. Pence called Obamacare a job-killer. He again spoke of the Administration replacing Obamacare with something that works. Pence tagged Secretary Price as the best person to get replacement done.

The Vice President again referenced the President’s Tuesday speech to Congress, highlighting the ability to buy health insurance across state lines. He affirmed that there would be an “orderly transition” from repeal of Obamacare to the replacement healthcare plan.

In addition to comments on Obamacare, Pence spoke of administration plans for cutting taxes in order to facilitate businesses creating more jobs.

About a dozen protesters greeted Pence with Planned Parenthood posters as he arrived at the factory.

After the Vice President’s remarks inside the factory he posed for photos and autographed a Make America Great Again cap.

