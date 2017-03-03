President Trump Calls for Immediate Investigation Into Chuck Schumer’s Ties to Russia, Vladimir Putin

Following an online report showing photographs of Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New York City in 2003, President Donald Trump tweeted: “We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!”
We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
On Thursday, the Gateway Pundit published two photos of Putin and Schumer in New York City.
The caption under the Associated Press photo said: “Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, enjoys a Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee with Senator Charles Schumer from New York as Putin visits the first New York gas station of the Russian company Lukoil [on] Friday.”
“The hysteria over Trump administration officials talking — or not talking — with Russia needs to end,” the Gateway Pundit’s post said. “It’s getting in the way of putting America back on track.”
A spokesperson for Schumer replied to a Breitbart News inquiry sent to his office by email on Friday:
During their careers, Senator Schumer and then-Senator Sessions both met with Russian officials – that’s where the similarities end. Senator Schumer’s meeting was a press conference, in full view of the press and public in 2003. Senator Sessions met with the Russian Ambassador and then went on to mislead Congress about those meetings, while being put in charge of an investigation into ties between Russia and the President’s campaign. That’s why he should resign, and why he had to recuse himself from the investigation.
