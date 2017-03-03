Russian Ambassador Visited Obama at the White House 22 Times

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

With Democrats and their aides in the media insisting that even daring to meet with a Russian official is somehow a fireable offense, a look at visitor logs of the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency reveals Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak visited Obama or his operatives at least 22 times.

The visitor logs, which were put online for all to see, show that between 2009 and 2016, Ambassador Kislyak was a frequent visitor to the White House, the Daily Caller reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In fact, the visitor logs document that Russian officials met with Obama’s senior advisor, John Holdren, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The logs show that others in the meeting were Marina W. Gross, Alexander Ermolaev, Alexey Lopatin, Vyacheslav Balakirev and Sergey Sarazhinskiy.

Ambassador Kislyak met with several of Obama’s top aides including National Security Council member Gary Samore, terrorism advisor Robert Malley, economic advisor Lawrence Summers, trade representative Michael Froman, and John Holdren.

Kislyak also visited the White House during several holiday events and other such meetings.

Since the left’s accusations against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a growing group of other Democrat leaders have also been revealed as having “met with Russians.”

Even as she attacked Sessions, Missouri’s Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill insisted she never met with any Russians, but it was later discovered that she talked about meeting Russian officials on her own Twitter feed.

Senator Joe Manchin (D, WV), also noted that he met with Russian officials but noted that he did so while performing his duties as a Senator, just like Sessions had. Indeed, Manchin said just about every Senator has met with Russian officials.

By Thursday afternoon internet sleuths had found at least 30 Democrat Senators who had meetings with Russian officials.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.