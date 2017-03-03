Donald Trump: Good Education ‘Enriches Both the Mind and the Soul’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump visited St. Andrew Catholic School in Pine Hills, Florida, on Friday to draw attention to his plan to open up education opportunities to every child with school choice.

During the visit, Trump quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who hoped that “inferior education would become a thing of the past.” He commented that the school was doing a “fantastic job” and pointed out that education at St. Andrew “enriches both the mind and the soul.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“That’s a good education,” he added.

Trump spoke to a class of about 25 students, asking them what they wanted to do with their lives and where they wanted to go to college.

One student said she hoped to open her own business.

“That’s a good idea. Make a lot of money, right? But don’t run for politics after,” Trump replied.

Trump was joined by Florida Governor Rick Scott and Senator Marco Rubio, as well as Secretary of Education Betsy Devos. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also joined the trip.

Ivanka Trump signed one eighth-grader’s cast:

Might be only kid that would ever want to keep a cast on. @IvankaTrump signs 8th grader's cast at school visit. pic.twitter.com/rjqkF4lOmW — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) March 3, 2017

The president repeated a slogan from his speech to Congress on Tuesday, calling education the “civil rights issue of our time.”

“Betsy’s going to lead the charge, right?” he asked, looking at his choice to lead the Department of Education.

“You bet,” DeVos answered.