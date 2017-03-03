Whatever It Takes–David Grantham: Human Traffickers Can Ship Anyone, Anywhere

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Senior Fellow at the National Center for Policy Analysis David Grantham joined Whatever It Takes host Curt Schilling Friday to lay out the changes Latin American countries are making to their own immigration in response to the election of President Donald Trump and his policy to tighten immigration policy.

“Governments are using it as a good segue to begin enacting their own types of immigration reform,” Grantham said to Schilling, who hosts Whatever It Takes, broadcast weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Breitbart.com.

“Argentina, for example, has begun enacting some rather stringent immigration reform that a lot of their population is for,” he said.

Grantham said because Argentina has a relatively strong economy compared to its neighbors, their native workers have to compete with immigrants–just like in the U.S.

“Other countries are saying, ‘OK, if the United States is willing to do it, we should maybe consider it as well,'” he said.

There are also a number of open-borders countries, he said. “I don’t want to say leftist, but they lean that way.” Those leftist regimes are using Trump’s immigration policies for propaganda effect.

Schilling, the pitching hero of three World Series championship teams, asked Grantham about human trafficking, which Schilling said was funding terrorism.

Grantham replied that Judicial Watch asked for and received documents from the federal government that prove that drug cartels have relationships with individual terrorists and networks.

“The issue comes up in debate whether there is a specific intent by the drug cartels to move known terrorists,” he said. “The greater concern is that anyone can walk up to these guys and say: ‘Here’s $5,000, get me across the border.”

Human trafficking has become so lucrative that it is now one of the top priorities of the federal government, he said.

“These cartels can ship anyone, really, so the terrorists know that, they can easily–you know with the refugee issue, just embed themselves in a massive group of people and cross the border,” he said.

Listen to the rest of Curt Schilling’s interview with David Grantham here: