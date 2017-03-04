SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Right now, President Trump faces a terrible dilemma on climate change and the UN.

Should he:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

a) follow the example of his predecessors — the Bushes, Clinton, and Obama — and take the dumb, cowardly, economically damaging, scientifically illiterate and totally wrong decision?

or

b) stay true to his campaign promises and do the right thing by America, by honest science, and by the whole world?

Personally, I would have thought it was a no-brainer.

But not, apparently. The New York Times is urging President Trump to ignore the facts and the evidence, and instead listen to the siren voices of his daughter Ivanka, his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the various assorted members of the Climate Industrial Complex who would prefer the U.S. to remain shackled to one of the most stupid and pointless agreements in American history.

They want him to keep the U.S. stuck in the disastrous and ill-advised United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

At least George H.W. Bush, who nodded through the deal at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, had the excuse that he was going with the flow of the popular mood and acting in accordance with the known science of the time.

But that was 25 years ago, when Taylor Swift was three, Justin Bieber was still in the womb, and no one had ever heard of twerking, virtue-signalling, Grand Theft Auto, Breaking Bad, the Second Gulf War, Islamic State or Amy Schumer’s comedy vagina — since when, an awful lot has changed.

One of the big things that has changed with regard to the UNFCCC agreement is that anyone who has done any background reading on the subject now knows that it is based on a pack of lies, junk science and barely concealed left-wing political activism.

The distinguished physicist Dr. Richard Lindzen recently set out the case well in an open letter to the president, signed by more than 300 eminent scientists and other qualified individuals: