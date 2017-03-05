Axios: Chuck Schumer Plans New ‘Blue Wall’ to Block Donald Trump’s Border Wall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Democrats’ leader in the Senate hopes to hammer President Donald Trump’s entire presidency by blocking funds to build a border wall against the northward flow of drugs, criminals, and cheap-labor illegals, says Axios.com.

According to Axios, Sen. Chuck Schumer:

… has concluded that denying President Trump his wall is perhaps the surest major defeat Democrats can hand the President in his first year. Trump needs 60 Senate votes to fund construction of his “great wall” along the Southern border. Unlike healthcare or tax reform, Republicans can’t use the budget process to ram the wall funding through Congress using only Republican votes…

The evolving plan, being discussed by Schumer’s office and Senate appropriators: If Republicans put money for the wall into a bill, Democrats block it. It doesn’t matter what else is in the bill — Schumer will make it about the wall. The way Democrats see it, if they can block the wall, they’d crush a central feature of Trump’s political identity. And as the face of the strategy, Schumer would thrill the Democratic base

Read it all here.

Schumer’s planned assault on Trump’s border wall is very risky.

The GOP is already in a very good position to gain several additional Senate seats in the 2018 Senate elections to their 52-seat majority. For example, 10 Democrats Senators in states that voted for Trump in 2016 have to face the voters in November 2018. If the GOP gains only five seats in 2018, they’ll be just three votes short of a 60-vote supermajority in the Senate.

Numerous polls show that strong majorities of Americans want to reduce the flow of drugs, preserve U.S. jobs for Americans and also want Congress to pass laws that help Americans.

Also, Schumer’s last big strategic decision — his championship of the cheap-labor “Gang of Eight” amnesty in 2013 — backfired spectacularly once GOP politicians recognized the business-funded pro-amnesty polls were hiding the public’s strong anti-amnesty attitudes. Schumer believed the flawed pro-amnesty polls, so Democrats lost nine seats in the 2014 election, then the GOP’s base backed pro-American Donald Trump in the 2016 primaries, and then Democratic voters dismantled their own party’s “Blue Wall” in the Midwest states on November 8, making Schumer the second-biggest loser of the night.

If Schumer wants to build his a new Blue Wall on the Senate floor, all the evidence suggests that the GOP will run right through it in November 2018.