Pro-Trump Rallies Across America Stand up to Violence

Supporters of President Donald Trump, from left, comedian Dustin Gold from Nashville Tenn., singer Joy Villa and fashion designer Andre Soriano, cheer during a rally organized by the North Carolina-based group Gays for Trump, at the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, Saturday, March 4, 2017. The speakers at the rally talked about immigration, gay rights, and several other issues and later marched from the National Mall to the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press

Rallies in support of President Donald Trump took place across America this weekend in a show of support for the new administration’s fast-moving agenda.

In many places, anti-Trump counter-demonstrations resorted to violence. Media outlets, however, suggested inaccurately that the protests were an outgrowth of the pro-Trump protests themselves.

Pro-Trump demonstrations were held in cities across the country, including New York, Washington, San Diego, Palm Beach, Nashville, Lansing, and Minnesota.

Most rallies went forward without disruption, apart from in Berkeley, California, where left-wing anarchists became violent after holding a counter-demonstration.

Ten people were arrested in scenes reminiscent of protests at UC Berkeley against former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos’s talk, while an elderly man could be seen lying in agony after being pepper-sprayed by the anarchists.

Fighting is spreading to the streets in Berkeley. This isn't a Trump rally anymore. It's the anarchists. pic.twitter.com/cFIu7akCSX — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) March 4, 2017

Violence also ensued at a rally in Minnesota, where 400 Trump supporters rallied around the state capitol rotunda in St. Paul, before being accosted by an anti-Trump counter-demonstration. According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the conflict led to scuffles, and six counter-protesters were arrested.

WATCH: 'March 4 Trump' participants and counterprotesters engage in dueling chants at MN Capitol rotunda https://t.co/UkkgwTNVbi — KSTP (@KSTP) March 4, 2017

In New York, around 200 people demonstrated their support for the president in front of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.

Photos: Trump Supporters Rally at Trump Tower In Support Of President And Against 'Seditious Fringe' https://t.co/ovpmUZ3Bzp pic.twitter.com/OAKHZzGO9d — New York City News (@NewYorkCityOBN) March 5, 2017

Meanwhile, in Washington D.C, around 150 Trump supporters marched from the Washington Monument to Lafayette Square.

This handsome guy speaking at the #march4trump rally in Washington DC. I'm one lucky girl! 😘 @DustinStockton pic.twitter.com/JnIJRgyMDo — Jennifer Lawrence (@JenLawrence21) March 4, 2017

In Nashville, Tennesse, a huge crowd turned out at Legislative Plaza as part of the Spirit of America, with rally organizer Mark Skoda telling Breitbart News that the crowd size was estimated at 2,000 people.

Huge Crowd at Nashville Spirit of America Rally in Support of President Trump https://t.co/o9HLaEv0Z3 pic.twitter.com/dPjNJIaLMq — Patricia Miler (@PatriciaMiler1) March 5, 2017

In Palm Beach, Florida, the president’s motorcade was stopped by dozens of supporters, with Trump stepping outside the vehicle to greet them.

Supporters in Lansing, Michigan, turned out in their hundreds. Donald Trump was the first Republican to win the state of Michigan since George H.W Bush in 1988, defeating Hillary Clinton in the tightest race in state’s electoral history.

Pro Trump rally in Lansing Michigan. pic.twitter.com/qWJIVYOkfT — #ObamaGate (@lisafedup) March 4, 2017

Over 200 Trump supporters also rallied in downtown San Diego.

#NEWS President Donald Trump Supporters Rally in San Diego – NBC 7 San Diego https://t.co/HzcanEjLOv #RT pic.twitter.com/cJ6KQMpnRO — Political Informant (@ThePolinformant) March 5, 2017

On Sunday evening, Donald Trump thanked supporters for the “tremendous support” he had received throughout the weekend.

Thank you for the great rallies all across the country. Tremendous support. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

