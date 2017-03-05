SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man from Austin, Texas, was arrested for indecent exposure after a resident called the police to report he was “having sex with a fence” outside her window, police said.

A police report reveals that Eleodoro Estala, 32, was seen by a neighbor urinating on the grass but when he saw the neighbor taking video of him with her cell phone he took off his clothing and began thrusting himself into the fence that separates their properties, according to CBS 47.

The woman called the police and showed them photos and video of Estala’s actions. He was then arrested for exposure.

The neighbor also told police that Estala put his mouth over a fence post and stuck his tongue in and out through a hole in the fence.

A police report notes that the suspect appeared intoxicated. He also didn’t cooperate with officers.

Estala’s bail was set at $2,500.

